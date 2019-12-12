WENATCHEE —It's official — Wenatchee's executive services director, Allison Williams, will be the new city manager in Moses Lake.
Williams confirmed in an email Tuesday night that she has accepted the position. She was one of three finalists.
A "celebration of service" party for her is set for 3-5 p.m. Dec. 23 at Wenatchee City Hall, 301 Yakima St.
The city of Moses Lake announced last month that Williams had been offered the position, contingent on a background check.
Williams has worked for the city of Wenatchee for 21 years, the last 14 as executive services director. In Moses Lake she will oversee the city and staff, with direction from the council.
She's replacing John Williams — no relation — who resigned in June. Police Chief Kevin Fuhr is currently acting city manager.