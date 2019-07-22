WENATCHEE — WinCo Foods, the low-cost bulk supermarket, is exploring opening a new store in the former Shopko building on North Wenatchee Avenue.
The company on Monday sent plans for the proposed new location to the city of Wenatchee and requested a pre-application meeting, according to city documents. That meeting is scheduled for Aug. 8.
Pre-application meetings give developers and city staff an opportunity to discuss a proposed project before the permitting process starts.
Shopko announced in May the closure of its Wenatchee and Quincy locations as it grapples with a bankruptcy — they were among more than 200 locations that have closed across the U.S. The Wenatchee Shopko’s optical department will continue to operate in a new location.
WinCo plans to remodel the interior and exterior of the Shopko building and add signage to the outside, according to city documents.
The project — which hasn’t been approved — is still in the earliest stages of development, so there is no known timeline for when construction could start or when it may open.
WinCo is based in Boise and has 126 stores across the west. Its nearest location is Moses Lake.