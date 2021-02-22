MANSON — High winds contributed to a cattail fire between Dry Lake and Roses Lake early Monday morning.
A report on the fire came in at about 5:50 a.m. and it was still burning as of 8:10 a.m., said Chelan Fire District 5 Chief Arnold Baker. The roughly two acre reed fire is not at risk of damaging any nearby property or structures.
“We’ve really taken no action on the cattail,” said Chelan Fire District 5 Chief Arnold Baker.
Crews are monitoring the fire, which is inaccessible, until it burns out, he said. Baker said the fire started due to winds picking up embers from a farmer’s debris burn and depositing them in the cattails.
Gusts by Dry Lake reached up to 57 mph at about 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
High winds also took down a power line near downtown Manson on Monday morning.