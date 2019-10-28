EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont Avenue was reduced to one lane of traffic and one home evacuated Monday night after winds knocked down a pair of trees.
At 8:26 p.m., a tree fell across Eastmont Avenue near 19th Street, blocking the northbound lane, according to Sgt. Karsten Garcia, East Wenatchee Police. Shortly after, another tree fell onto a yard on the 1700 block of Eastmont, prompting police to evacuate residents from the home.
The occupants went to stay with family, Garcia said.
Both lanes of Eastmont were closed briefly to remove the blocking tree from the road. The road was reopened just after 10 p.m.