Entiat — An Entiat winemaker is looking for help finding who’s been vandalizing his signs.
Earlier this year, a Snowgrass Winery sign was stolen from outside the winery on Entiat River Road and then a few weeks ago another located a half mile up river from Highway 97/A was cut off its metal base and stolen, said owner Alan Moen.
“It’s pretty disturbing for us because this looks like a real attack on us personally,” Moen said.
Moen is offering a reward for information — possibly wine.
Anyone with information can contact RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911.