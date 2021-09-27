EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee’s Wings & Wheels Festival is cancelled for a second year in a row as the city looks at ways to improve the event.
Wings & Wheels was originally created to celebrate and raise awareness about the first non-stop, trans-Pacific flight . The flight in the Miss Veedol plane was made by Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon, who traveled from Misawa, Japan, and crash landed on the bluffs above East Wenatchee, on Oct. 5, 1931.
“We have decided to utilize COVID canceling our events to really take a good look at all of our events and evaluate how they have been performing and how we can do better for our community,” said Trina Elmes, the city’s events director.
She said the Wings & Wheels Festival was not meeting the city's goals of bringing the community together and becoming a tourist destination. In the past, the past, the event included a car cruise and show, a swap meet, RC flying field demonstrations, viewings of the Miss Veedol replica plane and live entertainment.
"Now is the right time to reimagine this event," Elmes said. “Our goal is to put the focus of this new event onto Miss Veedol by telling her story and making it an interactive, cultural experience for our community.”
She said the city hopes to have more information on the reimagined event in the coming months.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.