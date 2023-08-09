US-NEWS-FLA-MEGA-MILLIONS-GET

A hopeful lottery ticket holder shows off his Mega Millions lottery ticket that he bought at Bob's News & Books store on Aug. 4, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ahead of this evening's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at an estimated $1.3 billion, the fourth-largest prize in the lottery's history. 

 Provided photo/Joe Raedle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A record-setting $1.58 billion has been snagged by one ticket sold in Florida, matching all six numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, the largest jackpot ever for the lottery game.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the Tuesday, Aug. 8, drawing were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the Mega number was 14, Mega Millions officials said during the drawing just at 11 p.m. Eastern. The Megaplier, used in all states except California for an additional $1, was 2X.



