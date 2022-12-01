NCW — Another round of snow dropped into the Wenatchee Valley Thursday morning, but less than an inch was expected to accumulate, according to the National Weather Service. No snow was in the forecast for Thursday evening, but the wind chill was expected to be as low as -2 for Thursday night and as low as -3 for Friday’s forecast.

Waterville was anticipated to receive 1-3 inches of snow Thursday with wind gusts up to 35 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow. Waterville and Brewster were among several Douglas County towns under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday.



