NCW — Another round of snow dropped into the Wenatchee Valley Thursday morning, but less than an inch was expected to accumulate, according to the National Weather Service. No snow was in the forecast for Thursday evening, but the wind chill was expected to be as low as -2 for Thursday night and as low as -3 for Friday’s forecast.
Waterville was anticipated to receive 1-3 inches of snow Thursday with wind gusts up to 35 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow. Waterville and Brewster were among several Douglas County towns under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday.
Blewett Pass and Stevens Pass required traction tires and chains for semi trucks Thursday morning. Snoqualmie Pass required chains on all vehicles, except all wheel drive Thursday.
Winter conditions were expected to continue into the weekend with a 40% chance of snow overnight Friday and a low expected to drop to 12 degrees Friday night. The National Weather Service predicted a 20% chance of snow Saturday. The snowy weather is predicted to taper off Saturday afternoon with partly sunny skies and a high climbing to 27 degrees.
Next week’s forecast has no indication of snow as of Thursday morning.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone