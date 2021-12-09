Purchase Access

STEVENS PASS — Traction tires are required for both eastbound and westbound traffic on Stevens Pass, with chains required for vehicles over 10,000 pounds.

There is compact snow and ice on the road with light snowfall.

Chains are currently required on Snoqualmie Pass except for all-wheel drive vehicles. Oversize loads are prohibited. Traction tires are advised on Blewett Pass.

The National Weather Service forecast for Stevens Pass calls for up to 6 inches of snow with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s. With the snow level staying around 1,500 feet, more snow is expected tonight, between 2 inches and 5 inches.

On Friday, with the snow level rising to 2,000 feet, another 2 inches to 4 inches of snow are expected with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Snow should taper off by Friday night.

The snow level is expected to rise to 3,000 feet on Saturday, with afternoon pass temperatures in the low 30s and breezy conditions. Rain is expected Saturday night with rain and snow expected on Sunday as the snow level drops to 1,000 feet.

Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

