FILE PHOTO: Darrell Brooks appears in Waukesha County Court

Darrell Brooks appears in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Nov. 23, 2021. 

 Mark Hoffman/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

CHICAGO — A Wisconsin man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day hearing.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow handed down six mandatory life in a prison terms to Darrell Brooks, 40, who was found guilty on Oct. 26 of 76 criminal charges, including six counts of intentional homicide.



