TACOMA — Washington state health officials used their time at a Wednesday news briefing to emphasize the importance of COVID-19 vaccines for children and staying safe over the holiday weekend and summer months.
Michele Roberts, assistant secretary for prevention and health with the Department of Health, told reporters that statewide, nearly 75% of those 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Now the focus shifts to young children,” she said, “and I’m really excited to share that we have vaccination in our communities happening for kids that are under age 5. Vaccination is now recommended for everyone, ages 6 months and older.”
She said that as of June 27 more than 7,000 children in the state ages 6 months through 4 years had started their vaccination series, one week after vaccination began for the group.
However, she noted, “when it comes to kids ages 5 to 11, less than a third of that group has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a big concern for us.”
Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer, reiterated that it is a myth to think COVID is mild for children, noting in one report it was the fourth cause of death for children ages 5-14 in January 2022 nationwide.
COVID-19 trends overall in the state showed a slight decline with the latest data, according to Kwan-Gett, but he noted, “At this point, due to self testing and other factors such as some people not testing at all, the cases that are reported to the Department of Health likely only represent less than 10 percent of infections in Washington.”
A slight uptick in hospitalizations has been seen, but the trend line for deaths “remains stable.”
He noted that hospitals are continuing to be under stress due to staffing shortages and dealing with the number of difficult-to-discharge patients, reminding the public only to seek emergency room care for true emergencies.
Given the stressors already on hospitals, officials offered a list of precautions, such as practicing COVID-19 safety when gathering for the upcoming July 4 holiday, as well as fireworks safety, with officials recommending families to attend professional fireworks shows instead of risking home displays.
Officials also implored people to stay safe at the area’s lakes, rivers and pools.
”The water is still very cold, and many of our rivers running fast,” said Nate Weed, acting deputy secretary for emergency preparedness and response.
Amid the pandemic, other illnesses are in circulation, with a late round of influenza and other respiratory viruses.
Another illness health officials are watching is monkeypox, though the risk remains low for most individuals, Kwan-Gett said. He added that 39 people have been tested statewide so far since the first case was reported in May and six cases identified.
Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for prevention and health for DOH, reminded everyone that food safety and keeping food stored at appropriate temperatures for summer gatherings also should be top of mind.
”Lots of these gatherings in summer have potlucks and picnics and barbecues, and we don’t want you to get foodborne illness either. That’s a terrible way to end a celebration,” she added.