BIZ-CRUISE-SEASON-SEATTLE-SE

Royal Caribbean's ship, Serenade of the Seas, sits tied up at Seattle's Pier 91 in Seattle, on July 7, 2021. 

SEATTLE — Johnny McCutcheon calls himself a "homebody." Outside of work, he says, there's not much reason to leave Huntsville, Alabama.

That is, except for last week, when he and his wife, Andrea, found themselves on the other side of the country, buying hoodies, trinkets and fresh flowers in Pike Place Market.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?