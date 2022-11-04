WORLD-NEWS-HAITI-MI

Haiti police on patrol keep their eyes on traffic during a stop at a police checkpoint in Tabarre, near the U.S. Embassy, just east of metropolitan Port-au-Prince. The powerful 400 Mawozo gang and its allies are trying to extend their control to the area.

 El Nuevo Herald/TNS/Jose A. Iglesias

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — They broke down walls, plowed through barricades and manned the fences to prevent an unsuspecting backdoor attack.

Equipped with new tactical training and recently acquired Canadian-made armored vehicles, specialized units of Haiti’s national police force have started to take back control of the country’s main oil terminal and seaports from powerful gangs after two months.



