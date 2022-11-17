US-NEWS-FLA-WOKE-ACT-LAWSUITS-MI

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses the crowd before publicly signing HB 7, "individual freedom," also dubbed the “stop woke” bill during a press conference at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, on April 22. 

 Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — A federal judge on Thursday ordered Florida to stop enforcing its new Stop WOKE Act at the state’s public colleges and universities.

The ruling came in two lawsuits — one filed by a University of South Florida student and professor and another led by Florida A&M law professor LeRoy Pernell — both alleging that the law illegally prevents frank discussions about the nation’s racial history in classrooms. The same judge issued a ruling in August that blocked the law from applying to workplace training.



