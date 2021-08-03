YAKIMA — A woman is accused of throwing rocks at police vehicles and a Washington State Patrol trooper during a confrontation Sunday afternoon, injuring the trooper.
The woman made an initial appearance before Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson on Monday. She was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of assault in the fourth degree domestic violence, according to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of State Route 821 at 2:25 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic situation. The caller said the woman assaulted two of her family members and broke out windows in the home, the Sheriff's Office said. Selah Police Department and State Patrol officers assisted.
Authorities tried to arrest the woman and she refused to cooperate, the release said. While a designated crisis responder from the Yakima Police Department was on the way, the woman grabbed two handfuls of rocks and threw them at the responding units' patrol vehicles. One of the rocks hit and cut a trooper in the face.
After police spoke with the woman for more than 90 minutes to de-escalate the situation, she was shocked with a Taser and taken into custody. The woman was treated and released from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, according to the release.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.