WENATCHEE — A 44-year-old Yakima woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal collision last year on Blewett Pass.
Detectives with the Washington State Patrol say on Aug. 28 a Toyota Sequoia driven by Marjorie Andrea Acevedo collided head-on with a Chevy S-10 pickup on Highway 97, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Acevedo was traveling northbound in the Sequoia and attempted to pass two vehicles, including a motor home, by crossing the centerline in a legal passing zone near milepost 170, the affidavit said.
The Sequoia did not complete the pass before the legal passing zone ended near a curve in the roadway and collided with the S-10. The motor home was then struck by the Sequoia or S-10, the affidavit said.
Three were pronounced dead at the scene: S-10 driver Majelia Delgado, 19, her father and passenger, Fermin Delgado, 61, both of Seattle, and Acevedo’s 11-year-old son, Jonathan.
First responders cut away the roof, doors and other parts of the Sequoia to remove Acevedo from the vehicle, the affidavit said. She was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. She sustained broken legs, broken feet, a broken arm and broken ribs in the collision.
Troopers initially suspected Acevedo drove under the influence of drugs or alcohol — crushed and unopened beer cans, as well as pre-packaged marijuana joints were found in the Sequoia.
She told troopers she had not consumed alcohol and had smoked a small amount of marijuana earlier in the day and explained she was bringing the alcohol on a camping trip to Chelan, the affidavit said.
A blood test showed she had no alcohol in her system and no THC.
Acevedo was charged May 14 in Superior Court with three counts of vehicular homicide, a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.
She made a preliminary appearance June 2 and is scheduled to next appear June 14. Acevedo was released from custody without bail and was ordered not to leave the state while the case is ongoing.