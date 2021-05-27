CHELAN — A 35-year-old man was jailed Wednesday after a watercraft collision on Lake Chelan that sent a woman to Central Washington Hospital.
Witnesses told Chelan County deputies that Jordan Sebastian Allen Sr. was attempting to splash a pontoon boat with a Jet Ski-style personal watercraft when he lost control at a high speed, causing the pontoon boat to drive over Allen and his passenger, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The passenger, a 42-year-old woman, suffered a broken hip, multiple broken ribs, ruptured spleen, punctured lung and several deep cuts, the affidavit said. She was transported to the intensive care unit in Wenatchee. Allen injured his leg, but did not require hospitalization.
Allen told deputies he had consumed alcohol — though he later showed no traces of alcohol in a blood alcohol test. Deputies took a blood sample to be submitted for testing, the affidavit said.
Deputies say they also found a wallet with another person’s identification in Allen’s backpack.
Allen was arrested on suspicion of assault by watercraft and second-degree identity theft and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Assault by watercraft is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
He was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Friday afternoon in Superior Court.