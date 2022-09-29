SPOKANE — One of the women raped by a former Spokane police officer has filed a $1 million claim against the city alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in the officer's behavior.

The city allowed Nathan Nash "to use his uniform and authority to prey on women," the 25-year-old victim wrote in her claim for damages, an administrative precursor to a lawsuit.



