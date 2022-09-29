SPOKANE — One of the women raped by a former Spokane police officer has filed a $1 million claim against the city alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in the officer's behavior.
The city allowed Nathan Nash "to use his uniform and authority to prey on women," the 25-year-old victim wrote in her claim for damages, an administrative precursor to a lawsuit.
A Spokane jury convicted Nash, 39, of raping two women in 2019 during follow-up visits to physical assault investigations he responded to in his role as a Spokane Police officer.
In the claim filed Thursday, the now-25-year-old victim said the assault affected her ability to work, spend time with loved ones and left her fearful of law enforcement officers.
The claim alleges the city's hiring, training and supervision of Nash was inadequate and contributed to her injuries. There were "substantial 'red flags' " the city ignored or failed to investigate, according to the claim.
There were numerous concerns about Nash's response to domestic violence situations documented by the police department, according to documents obtained by The Spokesman-Review. Nash also developed a "common practice" of giving out his personal phone number to crime victims, investigators said.
The 25-year-old woman indicated she would be willing to settle the claim for $750,000. The city has 60 days to respond before the woman files a lawsuit, said her attorney, Jeffry Finer.
Nash remains charged with official misconduct related to a third victim and is scheduled to be tried on that charge next month.
He's set to be sentenced for the rapes in October.
