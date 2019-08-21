CHELAN — Women can attend a free event Monday to ask a urogynecologist questions about their health.
The event is being put on by Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics at Sorrento’s Ristorante at Tsillan Cellars at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release. Dr. George McClure will be there to answer any questions about reproductive organ health.
Dessert will be served at the event.
“Ask what you’ve been afraid to ask,” McClure said. “Chances are the person sitting next to you has wondered the same thing.”
Many women’s health topics are considered taboo and women can feel uncomfortable asking about them, such as bladder mishaps, according to the news release. A lot of these problems are perfectly normal, but less than 40 percent of women affected will mention them to a nurse or doctor.
McClure has also been named one of Seattle Magazine’s top doctors two years in a row, according to the news release. He is visiting Lake Chelan Community Hospital through October.