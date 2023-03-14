WENATCHEE — Women’s clothing and accessories at My Girlfriend’s Closet will run $5-$20 starting Friday in the 12th annual fundraiser for the Women’s Service League of North Central Washington.
My Girlfriend’s Closet is open to the public on Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Mall, 511 Valley Mall Pkwy., East Wenatchee, near the north entrance.
All merchandise was donated by the community beginning in September, with contributions until a week before the sale. The three-day sale offers women’s clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry, scarves, swimwear and active workout wear at a discount.
A member of the Women’s Service League of NCW for two years, Tammie Parkinson said, “It’s 10,000 square feet and we are packed to the gills with fabulous stuff!” For example, there are more than 400 pairs of jeans priced at $10 or less, she said.
The last fundraiser in November 2021 at the Town Toyota Center raised $78,000 total. Of that, $60,000 was given back to the community in grants to nonprofits that specifically support women and children, as well as $10,000 in college scholarships.
Women’s Service League members act as personal shoppers to help women and teens pick out outfits for work, school and other life essentials, which meets many immediate needs, wrote WSL President Victoria Chadderton and Sue Epoch, chair of My Girlfriend's Closet, in a press release.
On Sunday, the last day of the sale, everything left on the rack is marked at half price.
