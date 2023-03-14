WENATCHEE — Women’s clothing and accessories at My Girlfriend’s Closet will run $5-$20 starting Friday in the 12th annual fundraiser for the Women’s Service League of North Central Washington.

My Girlfriend's Closet Women's Service League

My Girlfriend's Closet is a three-day sale at the Wenatchee Valley Mall to benefit the Women's Service League of North Central Washington and others.

My Girlfriend’s Closet is open to the public on Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Mall, 511 Valley Mall Pkwy., East Wenatchee, near the north entrance.



