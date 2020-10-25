SPOKANE — So you've turned in your mail-in ballot, now what?
In Washington, keeping track of your ballot after it has left your hands is easy. All tracking is done on votewa.gov, the statewide voter information database. All county and secretary of state websites have links to VoteWA, where you can register, change your registration, read about candidates and check your ballot status.
The deadline to register online and by mail is Monday, but you can register in person at your county elections office until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
If you've already submitted your ballot, here's how to find out where it is:
1. Go to votewa.gov.
2. Enter your name and birthdate.
3. On the left, click on the option for "Ballot Status."
4. It will either say: Sent, Received, Accepted or Rejected.
"Sent" means it has been mailed to you. "Received" means it has been received by the elections office. "Accepted" means it will be counted. "Rejected" means there was an issue, most likely with the signature.
If your ballot is sitting at "received" for a long period of time, Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said it could be because of a replacement ballot issue.
If you ordered a replacement ballot because of a name change or address change, but you send in the original ballot, Dalton said the county will hold off on processing until the replacement ballot is received. If the replacement ballot never comes, the original ballot will be counted the week after Election Day.
Dalton said they would prefer to count the replacement ballot because it is the "active" ballot, but they will count the original, if that's the only one they receive.
In Washington, turnout continues to break records. Statewide, 37.7% of ballots had been returned as of 5 p.m. Friday. At this point in 2016, 17.3% of ballots had been returned.
In Spokane County, where ballots were mailed out one week earlier than in 2016, 46.6% of ballots were returned as of Friday.
Ballots continue to be processed as they come in, Dalton said. Her hope is people don't wait until Election Day, but such high early turnout is promising.
"It's totally amazing," Dalton said.