LEAVENWORTH — Hikers and visitors to Icicle Road this summer may notice construction equipment or people working in Icicle Creek.
Those people are construction crews working for Trout Unlimited to create fish passage through a boulder field along the Icicle Creek. Crews will remove boulders and create four pools of water, like steps, along the right bank so fish can get past the area, said Theo Burgoon, Trout Unlimited Washington project manager. Fish will then be able to access an additional 26-miles of stream and habitat.
“Making it passable will reestablish access to a lot of habitat that wasn’t accessed in recent years because of human activities,” Burgoon said.
The boulder field creates a 25-foot falls that fish can only navigate through at certain times of the year when flows are high, said Aaron Penvose, Trout Unlimited Washington water project manager. It is suspected that human construction projects 100 years ago contributed to some of the boulders in the river.
The two fish species that will benefit in particular from the additional habitat are steelhead and bull trout, Penvose said. Bull trout and several species of steelhead are listed as threatened federally, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Crews are doing some work right now breaking boulders next to an access road, Burgoon said.
Trout Unlimited thought it might need to use explosives to remove the boulders, but that idea was scrapped for two other alternatives, he said. One method involves a hydraulic hammer attached to an excavator.
The second alternative involves something called a magnum buster. Crews drill a hole in a boulder, put cartridges inside, fill it with water and then pull a 15- to 20-foot cord, Burgoon said. It cracks the boulder into several pieces without creating excessive noise or shrapnel.
“There are some big rocks in there and they’ve been using it quite successfully right now,” he said.
As part of the project, construction crews will also install a new fish screen on Leavenworth’s water line, said Leavenworth Public Works Director Herb Amick. The fish screens are mechanized to self clean and have a smaller grate.
But crews are waiting for a fish window, when steelhead aren’t migrating — between July 15 and Oct. 15 — before they can replace the fish screens and start to build the step pools, Penvose said. They also need to wait for the high river flows to subside.
At some point, Icicle Road will be down to one lane with flaggers for the construction work, Penvose said. The lane closure will last for about one month and will likely be somewhere between mid-July to mid-August.
Eventually, the bridge at the Snow Lake Trailhead parking lot will also be replaced, but that will likely be in the fall, Burgoon said.