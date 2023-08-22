KC_FridayHarbor

Friday Harbor, seen from the M.V. Yakima, operated by Washington State Ferries, Sept. 6, 2022.

SEATTLE — A small island county in Washington state is moving most of its employees to a 32-hour workweek without lowering their pay.

The San Juan County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the change, which officials negotiated with a labor union that represents 142 nurses, environmental stewards, road-crew workers, park workers, clerks and other county employees. They account for about 70% of the county's labor force. Sheriff's Office employees and managers won't be affected.



