WENATCHEE — The valley's workforce may be reappearing.
Employment centers, just now reopening to the public for in-person visits, report seeing more people looking for work.
WorkSource Wenatchee Valley, 270 9th St. in East Wenatchee, offers assistance to people looking to change careers, get into the workforce or learn new skills to make them more competitive.
It has seen an influx of visitors since it reopened for in-person visits July 5, said Daiam Navarro, a community liaison at the center. The center is open from 8 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Job seekers are asked to wear a mask and socially distance while at the center. Virtual appointments are still available as well.
The reopening happened the day after the job search requirement for state unemployment benefits returned, which might explain some of the increase, Navarro said.
"We're excited to see more people come in and look for work," she said. "We can help them with that."