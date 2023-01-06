World Reporters look back at 2022

As we close out the first week of the new year, The Wenatchee World has taken a step back to take a look back at the year that was.
2022 was an eventful year for both Wenatchee and North Central Washington as a whole. From a visit by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to telling the story of a family escaping the war in Ukraine, World Reporters have worked hard to find and tell the valley's most impactful stories.
Reporters and staff members picked their most memorable stories from 2022, and written a bit about what made the stories stand out.
Click through the slides to see what they picked.
Mitchell Roland's Selections
Through the years: Hailey Van Lith's journey from Cashmere High School to the NCAA Final Four
Hailey Van Lith is no stranger in North Central Washington, to say the least. As a member of the Cashmere High School Bulldogs, she advanced to the state basketball tournament four times, became a top 2020 recruit, caught the attention of the late-basketball legend Kobe Bryant and joined the Louisville Cardinals, where her star continues to rise.
Now a college sophomore, Van Lith is followed by over 700,000 people on Instagram. She can earn up to $44,200 per social media post, according to Axios, thanks to new NCAA rules that let college athletes profit off of their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals. According to Axios, she had the second highest social media post value out of any player in the sweet 16 in the men's or women's tournament.
Uneven playing fields | Title IX complaint leads Wenatchee Valley College to boost women's sports
The initial results of an investigation into Wenatchee Valley College’s athletics included a number that caught the eyes of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: 138.
An additional 138 female student athletes would have needed to suit up during the 2021-2022 school year for their sports teams to match student demographics — where 60% of those enrolled are women. About 30% of WVC’s athletes last year were women, according to the Office for Civil Rights (OCR).
“This information raises a concern that the College may not be providing equal athletic opportunities to female students,” OCR wrote in a letter to WVC.
Pete O'Cain's selections
Missing: What happened to Erik Isoldi
Erik Isoldi told his roommate he was leaving his home in Dryden to see a new girl he’d met in Gold Bar. He’d be back in a few months.
The plan was to attend a New Year’s Eve party at Stevens Pass with some co-workers and then, presumably, make the move. A party seemed normal, but Gold Bar? That was odd. “E.I.” rarely left Chelan County.
“My brother, like, never leaves the valley — never,” said his twin sister, Ashley Baker. “I mean, I couldn’t even get him to come visit me in Seattle. He does not leave.”
That was 18 months ago. As far as authorities can tell, no one has seen him since.
‘We didn’t even have time to say goodbye’ | How a mother and daughter fled Ukraine to Wenatchee
Ari had to show off her collection.
Her mother, Yuliia, watched with a soft smile as her 14-year-old daughter plucked band shirts one after another from a row of garments hanging in a closet.
Nirvana. Slipknot. The Beatles. Bob Marley. AC/DC. My Chemical Romance.
Ari plays several instruments and wants to form a rock band. The wallpaper of her phone and laptop feature photos of Stray Kids, a K-pop boy band.
“I’m a musical person,” Ari said.
She next pulled a long-sleeve checkered shirt that belonged to her brother, Mark, and hugged it close. Mark, 18, is back home in Ukraine with their father and Yuliia’s husband, Alex.
His shirt, along with the Slipknot and My Chemical Romance tees, are among the few items Ari carried as she and Yuliia fled their home in February in the wake of the Russian invasion.
Oscar Rodriguez's selections
Wellness check | Hospitals face familiar pressures: High demand, rising costs, staff shortages
In September, The Wenatchee World hosted a roundtable and other follow-up interviews with health care leaders across Wenatchee Valley including Confluence Health, Columbia Valley Community Health, Lake Chelan Health and more.
These leaders shared the ongoing struggles they are each facing at their respective organization like rising costs and staff shortages.
"We’re tired but ready to keep moving forward," said Columbia Valley Community Health CEO Manuel Navarro. "As the demand for services continues, we all have to grow."
All agreed the need for medical services has grown in Chelan and Douglas counties since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago. Matching that need, they said, has been a struggle for providers to retain and attract staff to match the community’s expanding needs.
The cause for this growth is multifaceted — more people are moving here and the population that is here is aging, requiring more care. Organizations also continue to see pent-up demand for basic health care that was deferred as hospitals and other providers grappled to address the immediate needs of the pandemic.
Officials in Douglas County probed reports of fake vaccination cards
A lawyer for one of two Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters who resigned over allegations of obtaining fake COVID-19 vaccination cards told a prosecutor that he had information that others had done the same thing.
The statement was made to Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Gordon Edgar by the lawyer, Andrew Melton, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department incident report.
The East Wenatchee Police Department conducted over 20 interviews with Chelan and Douglas County firefighters about the two alleged COVID-19 vaccine card forgeries.
Kalie Worthen's Selection
PUD Commissioners vote to hold off on a Fifth Street development proposal
My top story for 2022 was the call by Chelan County PUD commissioners to pause selecting a Fifth Street development proposal until February 2023.
Chelan County PUD commissioners unanimously voted to table selecting a development proposal for the PUD’s soon-to-be former headquarters on Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue at a November board meeting. Commissioners opted to explore alternative options due to unaddressed concerns and a lack of a selection for proposals, as only one development was placed in front of the commission.
The commissioners are expected to make a decision for next steps on the property’s future by February.
Don Seabrook's selections
Pipe dream: Leavenworth man installs 1925 theater organ in his home
The only thing that can drown out a freight train passing by Dave Johnston’s Leavenworth home is his 1925 Kimball pipe organ.
Surrounded by orchards and set away from any close neighbors, Johnston’s full-size organ is loud enough to shake the floors and walls of his man cave built onto the home’s garage specifically for the instrument.
The sounds from the pipes are so loud, they are separated from the rest of the room by thick, insulated walls. With a 1925, nine-horsepower blower supplying the air, the volume gets to 115 decibels — about the sound of a rock concert — inside the pipe room. There is no volume control on the pipes. Only by opening and closing louvers or “swell shades” to the pipe room can an organist adjust the volume at the organ console.
“The sound,” Johnston explains.” These things weren’t meant to be in a 20-by-30 room. They’re meant to be in a theater.”
Tending the small Farmer Cemetery is a family commitment
Driving through the expanse of green wheat fields, on a small knoll in the distance, granite and marble tombstones emerge — seemingly from out of nowhere — barely seen from a mile away. It’s the Farmer Cemetery where homestead families are buried on a quarter acre plot of brown, cracked soil.
Also known as the Happy Home Cemetery, the spot is 14 miles out of Waterville, one mile north of the old Farmer grange hall along Highway 172. A metal gate, chained shut, stands alone at the entrance.
Jim Danielson may be the only person you might regularly see in this spot. He is a fourth-generation farmer who owns acreage where he grows wheat about a mile away.
Some years ago before his father John’s passing in 2011, Danielson made a promise to him that he would carry on John’s devotion to the care of the cemetery.
Jessica Drake's selection
Two Oktoberfests — one in Leavenworth, the other in Wenatchee — make the most of traditions
How can a traditional event feel like a first?
For the city of Leavenworth, it’s the first time the Chamber of Commerce has produced its own Oktoberfest. For the non-profit Projekt Bayern, it’s the first time to bring the 24-year-old “original” Leavenworth Oktoberfest to Wenatchee.
Based on the early hours of the first weekend of the three-weekend events, the events are very similar in all ways but the architecture. At Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center, a large tent covered a mainstage with dance floor near the beer garden, while the cavernous arena indoors had far more room than people. Leavenworth’s smaller footprint included a gated beer garden near the gazebo and an area near the permanent Festhalle, which is all surrounded by the city’s downtown restaurants and shops.
Gabriel Garcia's selection
Pete Buttigieg visits Wenatchee to highlight Loop transportation project
“There’s much to celebrate,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said about the Apple Capital Loop Project during a visit to the Wenatchee Valley on Thursday.
Buttigieg’s tour highlighted the loop transportation project, aided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The project is named after the Apple Capital Loop Recreation Trail for its close proximity with the recreational trail.
“I think why this application was so successful is that it’s going to do several important things at the same time,” Buttigieg said in an interview of the $92 million grant.
The grant will help fund the $285 million project.
Jose Luis Cuevas to become mayor pro-tempore
Wenatchee City Council member Jose Luis Cuevas will become the mayor pro-tempore Thursday night at a city council meeting.
The duties of the mayor-pro tempore are to exercise the mayor’s authority in case of absence, disability or vacancy.
“It means a lot to me because my goal is to one day become mayor,” he said in an interview. “It is a blessing and privilege to be able to take care of my hometown at a higher level.”
The most read stories of 2022
Throughout 2022, World reporters worked hard to find the stories that impacted the community. From reporting on two police officer-involved shootings and the events that followed to an upstart business, readers had an interest in the wide variety of content The World offered. Here are the 10 articles of 2022 that received the most readership:
1. Update: One person dead, police officer wounded in Wenatchee shooting
2. Photos: Tumwater Twister taking shape in Leavenworth
3. East Wenatchee man dies in Grant Road collision
4. Male dies in Western Avenue incident involving Wenatchee police
5. New Wenatchee business hits $1 million in sales in first week
6. Man climbs Wenatchee Valley's Sellar Bridge, stopping all traffic
7. Wenatchee girl dies in Entiat River
8. Wenatchee Target to close for a 'few weeks' after fire
9. Video shows Wenatchee police shooting