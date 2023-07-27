US-NEWS-WEA-WORLD-HOTTEST-MONTH-GET

A heat advisory sign is shown along U.S. highway 190 during a heat wave in Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California, on July 16. July is set to become the world's hottest month on record. 

NEW YORK — July is set to become the world’s hottest month on record, as fossil fuel emissions drive climate change and the increasing intensity of heat waves across the Northern Hemisphere.

The first 21 days of the month were the hottest three-week period on record, with July 6 seeing the highest ever global average temperature, according to the European Union’s Earth observation agency Copernicus.



