HONG KONG — China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, a Chinese official said on Thursday, drawing a warning from President Donald Trump that the United States would react "very strongly" against the attempt to gain more control over the former British colony.
China's action could spark fresh protests in Hong Kong, which enjoys many freedoms not allowed on the mainland, after often violent demonstrations of 2019 plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Beijing's rule in 1997.
Trump, who has ratcheted up his anti-China rhetoric as he seeks re-election in November, told reporters at the White House that "nobody knows yet" the details of China's plan. "If it happens we'll address that issue very strongly," Trump said, without elaborating.
Pro-democracy demonstrators have for years opposed the idea of national security laws, arguing they could erode the city's high degree of autonomy, guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula in place for two decades.
"In light of the new circumstances and need, the National People's Congress (NPC) is exercising its constitutional power" to establish a new legal framework and enforcement mechanism to safeguard national security in Hong Kong, Zhang Yesui, the spokesman for the legislature, said.
He spoke at a briefing on the eve of the start of China's annual parliamentary session. Further details would be given on Friday, he said.
Hong Kong media outlets reported that the legislation would ban secession, foreign interference, terrorism and all seditious activities aimed at toppling the central government and any external interference in the financial hub.
The legislation, which will face NPC deliberations, could be a turning point for its freest and most international city, potentially triggering a revision of its special status in Washington and likely to spark more unrest.
"If Beijing passes the law ... how (far) will civil society resist repressive laws? How much impact will it unleash on to Hong Kong as an international financial center?" said Ming Sing, a political scientist at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.