Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry in Helsinki

Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry, ahead of Finland's accession to NATO, in Helsinki, Finland, April 4, 2023. 

HELSINKI/BRUSSELS — Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance on Tuesday in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of "counter-measures".

Finland's accession roughly doubles the length of the border that NATO shares with Russia and bolsters its eastern flank as the war in Ukraine grinds on with no resolution in sight.

NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a statement during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 4, 2023. 
A guard stands outside the city hall, as Finland becomes a member of NATO, in Helsinki

A guard stands outside the city hall, as Finland becomes a member of NATO, in Helsinki, Finland, April 4, 2023. 
A person takes a picture of the statue of Russia's Emperor Alexander II in front of the Helsinki Cathedral, as Finland becomes a member of NATO, in Helsinki

A person takes a picture of the statue of Russia's Emperor Alexander II in front of the Helsinki Cathedral, as Finland becomes a member of NATO, in Helsinki, Finland, April 4, 2023. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?