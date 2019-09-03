HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she had never asked the Chinese government to let her resign to end the Chinese-ruled city's political crisis, responding to a Reuters report about a recording of her saying she would step down if she could.
China for its part expressed confidence in Lam and her government but said it would not sit idly by if the unrest threatened Chinese security and sovereignty.
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets of the former British colony since mid-June in sometimes violent protests against now-suspended draft legislation that could have seen people sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party controlled courts.
Lam told business leaders last week that she had caused "unforgivable havoc" by introducing the bill and that if she had a choice she would apologize and resign, according to a leaked audio recording.
Lam told a televised news conference that she had never considered asking to resign and that Beijing believed her government could solve the three-month-long crisis without China's intervention.
"I have not even contemplated discussing a resignation with the central people's government. The choice of resigning, it's my own choice," Lam said.
"I told myself repeatedly in the last three months that I and my team should stay on to help Hong Kong ... That's why I said that I have not given myself the choice to take an easier path and that is to leave."
At a news conference given by China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing, spokeswoman Xu Luying denounced the violence and Western countries seeking to use the Hong Kong issue to interfere in China's affairs, and reiterated that China would never tolerate Hong Kong independence or a leader who was not loyal to Beijing.
"The central government will not allow chaos in Hong Kong to continue indefinitely," she said.
The Global Times, a widely read Chinese tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, denounced the Reuters story in an editorial on its website.
"Reuters and other Western media have been entangled in the fake news that 'Carrie Lam's resignation has not been approved' for some time, a serious infringement of the bottom line of professional ethics."
The growing unrest in Hong Kong has evolved into a broader call for Hong Kong to be granted greater autonomy by Beijing, which has often accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting the unrest.
In the audio recording, Lam said that her ability to resolve the crisis was "very, very limited" as she had to serve "two masters" and the issue had been elevated "to a national level," a reference to the leadership in Beijing.
But Lam said on Tuesday that her government had the confidence of Beijing and could bring an end to unrest itself.
Hong Kong school and university students boycotted classes and held rallies for a second straight day, calling for what protesters call their "five demands."
Other than the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill, protesters want the retraction of the word "riot" to describe rallies, the release of all arrested demonstrators, an independent inquiry into the police and the right for Hongkongers to democratically choose their own leaders.
Under Hong Kong law, rioting can carry a 10-year prison sentence.
Lam has said she is open to dialog with protesters but has made no concessions on these demands.
The weekend was marred by some of the worst violence since the unrest escalated more than three months ago, with protesters burning barricades and throwing petrol bombs, and police retaliating with water cannon, tear gas and batons.
Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees wide-ranging autonomy, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary.
The protesters fear those freedoms are being slowly eroded by Beijing, a charge China vehemently denies, saying China is its business and no one else's.