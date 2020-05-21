MEXICO CITY — At least three times as many people in Mexico City may have died of complications from COVID-19 than have been officially reported, a new report by a Mexican activist group suggests.
Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity says it found 4,577 cases in the Mexican capital in which death certificates linked the coronavirus to fatalities between March 18, when the country's first coronavirus-related death was confirmed, and May 12.
The official number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths in Mexico City during that period was 1,060 — less than one-quarter of the cases cited in the new report. Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity said it was opting to go with a more conservative estimate of a toll at least three times greater than the official numbers.
The group's analysis comes as the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans a gradual reopening of the economy despite spiking numbers of cases, widespread uncertainty about the scope of contagion and growing pressure on hospitals, morgues and funeral facilities in Mexico City and its environs. The first cases surfaced in Mexico about a month after initial infections were confirmed in the United States.
Mexico City represents the epicenter of the country's pandemic, accounting for about one-quarter of all 6,090 deaths nationwide as of Wednesday and almost one-third of all 56,594 infections, according to official government numbers. Even so, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that the capital — the heart of a sprawling metropolis that is home to some 22 million people — would gradually begin reopening June 1.
Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity says it obtained a confidential database providing details on the 4,577 Mexico City deaths in which coronavirus or equivalent designations — such as "COVID-19," "COV" and "SARS COV2" — were mentioned on death certificates. The certificates are kept in civil registry offices.
In 3,532 of the cases, the report said, the virus was listed on death certificates as the confirmed, suspected, probable or possible cause of death, sometimes in combination with other ailments, such as severe respiratory infections. In another 1,045 cases, COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death, without specifying whether it was suspected, likely or confirmed.
"This study demonstrates that there is a significant undercount that is not being made public," said Samuel Adam, one of the researchers on the project.
The group drew no conclusions as to why authorities had apparently missed so many deaths.
Asked Tuesday about the large discrepancy, Dr. Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who heads the country's coronavirus response, told reporters that the "enormous majority" of the cases cited in the report were likely already incorporated into the official statistics. "It's not new information," Lopez-Gatell told reporters.
Sheinbaum, the mayor, has acknowledged an under-count of coronavirus-related deaths and appointed a special scientific panel to examine death certificates, medical reports and other data in a bid to come up with a more accurate toll.
Mexican health officials have long recognized that official tallies don't capture the totality of coronavirus-related cases. That is the case in many countries, Mexican authorities note.
But the magnitude of the disparity in Mexico has become a matter of intense debate and has drawn fire from Lopez Obrador, who has denied that authorities are "hiding the dead."