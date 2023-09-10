Aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Morocco

Emergency crews work, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, Sunday.

IMGDAL, Morocco — Rescuers raced against time on Monday to find survivors in the rubble more than 48 hours after Morocco's deadliest earthquake in over six decades, with nearly 2,500 killed in a disaster that devastated villages in the High Atlas Mountains.

Search teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar were joining efforts to find survivors of the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck late on Friday night, 45 miles southwest of Marrakech.

