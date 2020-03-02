JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led on Tuesday in Israel's third national election in less than a year but was short of a governing majority, nearly complete results showed.
Netanyahu claimed victory in Monday's vote over his main challenger, former armed forces chief Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party, after exit polls projected the conservative leader's Likud party had come out on top.
"We turned lemons into lemonade," he told a cheering crowd at Likud's election headquarters as exit polls were released.
But Gantz stopped short of conceding defeat, saying the election could result in another deadlock and he understood and shared his supporters' "feeling of disappointment and pain."
With some 90% of votes counted, Likud said Netanyahu met leaders of religious-rightist parties and secured their renewed pledge to join him in a coalition. That appeared to promise him 59 seats in parliament — two short of a ruling majority.
Netanyahu and his prospective partners "would not bar from the government parties that recognize the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state," Likud said in a statement.
That beckoned Gantz's centrist Blue and White and ex-defense minister Avigdor Lieberman's secularist-nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu parties. But Gantz has ruled out sitting with Netanyahu, and Lieberman has long feuded with the premier's ultra-Orthodox Jewish partners over their constituents' state benefits.
A win for Netanyahu, 70, would be testament to the political durability of Israel's longest-serving leader, who fought the latest campaign under the shadow of a looming corruption trial.
It would also pave the way for Netanyahu to make good on his pledge to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and the region's Jordan Valley, under a peace plan presented by President Donald Trump.
Palestinians have rejected the proposal, saying it would kill their dream of establishing a viable state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
Likud led Blue and White by 36 seats to 32, and Lieberman's party, with seven, could tip the balance in complicated coalition building. A Likud spokesman said he expected Netanyahu to get lawmakers from the opposing camp to cross sides.