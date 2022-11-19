Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

FILE PHOTO: Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang province, China August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

 CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

NEW YORK — Oil dropped by more than $2 a barrel on Friday, on track for a second weekly decline, due to concern about weakened demand in China and further increases to U.S. interest rates.

Brent crude was down $2.80, or 3.1%, at $86.97 a barrel by 11:48 a.m. EST, having touched its lowest since Sept. 28 at $85.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $2.79, or 3.4%, at $78.85.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?