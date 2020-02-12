WASHINGTON, D.C. — A few days before Thanksgiving, Tomeu Vadell received a phone call summoning him to Venezuela for a hastily convened budget meeting of the Citgo oil firm that had employed him for more than 30 years.
He would zip down and be back home in Lake Charles, La., in time for the holiday, his family recalls him saying.
That was more than two years ago. Vadell and five other executives for the Houston-based oil conglomerate have been held in Venezuelan prisons ever since. The South American government charged them with embezzlement and other crimes, but U.S. officials call them pawns — caught between socialist President Nicolas Maduro’s battle to stay in power and the Trump administration’s effort to oust him.
The Citgo 6, as they have come to be known among supporters and U.S. officials, have had scant access to legal counsel, U.S. diplomats or family members. They have been living in frightful, overcrowded and dangerous conditions, their relatives and lawyers say. Vadell has lost some 80 pounds because of stress and lack of edible food, his family says.
Citgo, which is majority-owned by Venezuela’s state-run oil giant Petroleos de Venezuela, has suspended the men’s salaries during their detention, relatives say.
And last week, they were moved to harsher facilities after President Donald Trump’s red-carpet treatment of a key Venezuelan opposition leader during the State of the Union address.
Lawyers for the men — five are U.S. citizens and the sixth is a U.S. permanent resident — say they were “lured” to the bogus meeting in Caracas where armed gunmen loyal to Maduro seized them as bargaining chips. They deny any wrongdoing as well as any political activity.
The Venezuelan government bases its accusations on what it claims were illicit contracts allegedly signed or drafted by the men. Maduro has labeled them traitors, although treason is not included in the formal charges. The government refers to the six as “Venezuelan” executives, not Americans. All six men were born in Venezuela but have lived in the U.S. for years. Some have dual citizenship.
People familiar with the case say there are behind-the-scenes efforts to free the men. Vice President Mike Pence has spoken out in their support. But, frustrated at the lack of progress, Vadell’s family traveled to Washington this week, hoping to meet with State Department officials, and possibly Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, to plea for help.
“He’s loved and he’s not forgotten,” Christine Vadell, 28, said of her father, Citgo’s vice president for refining. “But we don’t have enough answers.”
Gabriela Zambrano, whose father Alirio Zambrano was arrested along with Vadell and the others, said the families’ agony is compounded by the mystery behind the motivations for the arrests.
“We feel caught up in something that might be way bigger than us,” Zambrano, 23, a medical student, said by telephone from her home in a Houston suburb. “We’re never giving up.”