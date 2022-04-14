Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
2021DonsBestOfPhotos 04.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Wenatchee High School band band members practice in February 2021 in small enclosures around the school's auditorium. The band was complying with COVID-19 precautions.

World photo editor Don Seabrook won first place for feature photography from Best of the West, a journalism contest for 14 Western states.

Seabrook's winning photo showed Wenatchee High School band members practicing in February 2021 in green tent enclosures during the pandemic.

Don Seabrook mug.JPG

Don Seabrook

“This photo will be one we look back on as a sign of the times,” the judge wrote of Seabrook's photo. “The separation of subjects, the moment, each little tent, how identifiable faces and instruments are … this photo speaks to the odd reality we’ve lived for more than two years amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Well seen, and one that we will all remember.”

Seabrook was born in Wenatchee and graduated from Eastmont High School. He has worked as a photojournalist at The Wenatchee World since graduating from the University of Washington in 1983.

Best of the West was founded in 1987 and uses money from contest entries to support media hotlines that provide legal advice to journalists seeking access to public records and government meetings.

The annual contest judges journalism produced by newsrooms of all sizes from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.



Russ Hemphill: (509) 665-1161

hemphill@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Russ Hemphill is managing editor of The Wenatchee World. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona in Tucson (Go Cats!), worked as a reporter and editor for 19 years at The Phoenix Gazette and The Arizona Republic and joined The World in 1999.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?