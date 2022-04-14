World photo editor Don Seabrook won first place for feature photography from Best of the West, a journalism contest for 14 Western states.
Seabrook's winning photo showed Wenatchee High School band members practicing in February 2021 in green tent enclosures during the pandemic.
“This photo will be one we look back on as a sign of the times,” the judge wrote of Seabrook's photo. “The separation of subjects, the moment, each little tent, how identifiable faces and instruments are … this photo speaks to the odd reality we’ve lived for more than two years amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Well seen, and one that we will all remember.”
Seabrook was born in Wenatchee and graduated from Eastmont High School. He has worked as a photojournalist at The Wenatchee World since graduating from the University of Washington in 1983.
Best of the West was founded in 1987 and uses money from contest entries to support media hotlines that provide legal advice to journalists seeking access to public records and government meetings.
The annual contest judges journalism produced by newsrooms of all sizes from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Russ Hemphill is managing editor of The Wenatchee World. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona in Tucson (Go Cats!), worked as a reporter and editor for 19 years at The Phoenix Gazette and The Arizona Republic and joined The World in 1999.
