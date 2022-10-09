RICHLAND — There's no turning back at the Hanford site's vitrification plant after the heat up of the world's largest melter for radioactive waste started Saturday, 20 years after construction of the plant began.

The 300-ton melter now must remain hot continuously around the clock as it initially makes practice glass and eventually starts glassifying radioactive waste for the first time at the nuclear reservation.



(c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)

