WASHINGTON, D.C. — John Hinckley Jr., the former Texas resident who shot former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was fully released from court restrictions on Wednesday, looking forward to launching a music career in an already sold-out concert in Brooklyn next month.
But, by midday, the venue canceled the show due to threats.
In an Instagram post, Market Hotel announced it was canceling Hinckley’s July 8 sold out show. The venue cited threats and hate directed at the community following the news of the event.
“We do believe that ex-cons and people with mental illness can recover, and that we should want them to maintain hope that they can better themselves and earn a chance to rejoin society ... but we are living in dangerous times,” Market Hotel wrote in the post.
He announced the show as part of his “Redemption Tour” via Twitter on April 8, before posting it had sold out on April 12.
He also has a show lined up at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago on July 23. It was unclear from the venue’s social media if the event was still happening.
In the assassination attempt outside the Washington Hilton, Hinckley also wounded press secretary James Brady, U.S. Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy and D.C. police officer Thomas Delahanty. Brady was paralyzed during the incident by a shot to the head, and later died in 2014 as a result of the shooting. Brady and his wife, Sarah, went on to become high-profile gun control advocates.
Hinckley, a former Highland Park resident and now an aspiring songwriter, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1982 and was confined for over two decades at St. Elizabeths hospital in Washington, D.C. In 2016 he was allowed to live full-time with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia.
After his mother died in 2021, Hinckley moved out on his own and made money selling books online and items at an antique mall, according to The Associated Press.
Hinckley was given full unconditional release on June 1 by U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman, which went into effect on Wednesday, according to the AP.
“He’s been scrutinized. He’s passed every test. He’s no longer a danger to himself or others,” Friedman said at the final hearing.
Following the news of Hinckley’s full release, Reagan’s foundation released a statement in opposition.
“The Reagan Foundation and Institute is both saddened and concerned that John Hinckley Jr. will soon be unconditionally released and intends to pursue a music career for profit,” Reagan’s foundation wrote in a statement. “We strongly oppose his release into society where he apparently seeks to make a profit from his infamy.”
Before the assassination attempt, Hinckley was a musician and artist. He began posting original music to his YouTube channel created in November 2020. Among the songs he’s posted are “You and I are Free” and “Can’t We All Get Along.” He also sold artwork anonymously until a judge allowed him to publicly display writings, artwork and music in October 2020, according to the AP.
On the day a judge granted his full, unconditional release Hinckley took to Twitter and thanked his supporters and wrote, “what a long strange trip it has been. Now it’s time to rock and roll.”
Over time he has amassed 28,400 followers on YouTube and has received a total of 985,929 views. On Twitter he has gained 27,300 followers since joining in Oct. 2021.