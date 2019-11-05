EAST WENATCHEE — Cindy Wright, Whitney Smith and Meaghan Vibbert were in the lead Tuesday night for Eastmont School District’s three open board seats.
Wright, the only incumbent, was leading Sasha Sleiman with 64.46% of the vote. Wright holds the Position 1 spot, which encompasses the northern portion of the district.
“I’m ready to continue to work hard for Eastmont and finish up some tasks on my to do list,” Wright said Tuesday night. “I thank everyone who’s voted for me and supported me.”
In the race for the southern portion of the district, Position 2, Smith is leading with 69.98% of the vote over Nathan Medeiros. They’re running to replace Chris Gibbs, who announced last spring he wouldn’t seek reelection.
“I’m just so overwhelmed with the community support,” Smith said Tuesday night. “I’ve had amazing support from friends, family and the entire community. I’m just very excited.”
And Meaghan Vibbert was ahead of Lyle McClune with 59.28% of the vote in the at-large Position 5 race, which has been held by Steve Piccirillo since 2011. It was the only race that required a primary vote in August.
“It’s great. I feel great,” Vibbert said Tuesday night. “I’m humbled by the voters’ support and I’m thrilled to be able to serve in this capacity.”
The next vote vote will be Friday and results will be certified Nov. 26.
This is a developing story and will be updated.