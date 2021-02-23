WENATCHEE — The state Department of Transportation is hosting two online events next month to provide information on upcoming work on the Odabashian Bridge.
Crews are scheduled to begin work repairing the bridge between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee in April, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Work to repair pavement and the bridge surface will occur between milepost 119.16, just east of the intersection of Highway 2/97 and Easy Street and milepost 120.57, near the intersection of Highway 2/97 and Northwest Cascade Avenue, the release said.
The project is scheduled to begin April 12, with partial lane closures and night work beginning in May, and the project is expected to be completed in July.
Public information events will be hosted online March 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m.
To attend the afternoon meeting, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/387475421. To attend the evening meeting, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/750717589.