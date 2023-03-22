Highway 2/Easy Street roundabout (copy)

WSDOT's $6.4 million roundabout project at Highway 2/97 and Easy Street in Wenatchee is scheduled to be completed in July 2023.

 Provided graphic/WSDOT

WENATCHEE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin its multi-lane roundabout project on April 3 at the intersection of Highway 2/97 and Easy Street.

The project is estimated to finish in 65 working days.

This map shows the detour plan for the Easy Street and Highway 2/97 roundabout project by the Washington Department of Transportation.
"Valley of Fruition" by CJ Rench will be the centerpiece for the new roundabout on the intersection of Easy Street and Highway 2/97.


