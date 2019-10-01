LEAVENWORTH — The Washington State Patrol will conduct DUI emphasis patrols during the three upcoming weekends of Leavenworth Oktoberfest.
Extra troopers will be on duty in an effort to prevent fatal and injury collisions, Trooper John Bryant said Tuesday in a news release.
The State Patrol’s Mobile Impaired Driving Unit will be in Leavenworth during festivities. The unit is a self-contained 37-foot motorhome with blood alcohol content testing equipment and holding cells for impaired drivers, the release said.
Oktoberfest is hosted in downtown Leavenworth on Oct. 4-5, 11-12. Attendees are asked to use a designated driver or use commercial ride services.