TACOMA — Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol's policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week.

The practice is unlawful, the troopers say, because they are essentially "on duty" at a "prescribed place of work": their marked cars. Commuting troopers must follow WSP policies — such as wearing seat belts and refraining from personal errands — pick up emergency dispatch calls and respond to any disabled vehicles, collisions or traffic violations they witness en route to work.



___ (c)2022 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

