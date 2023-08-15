line of tasters.jpg

Visitors taste tomatoes from a huge selection available on several tables during last year’s Tomato Gala under the trees at the Community Education Garden. This year's gala, part of the Master Gardeners popular Third Saturday in the Garden series, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the CEG.

Free tomato tasting under the trees during warm August weather was a hit last year and let’s hope for the same this year for the 13th annual Tomato Gala.

Come join the event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners Community Education Garden, on the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues in Wenatchee. Ongoing construction on Springwater limits all but local traffic, but parking is available in the nearby gravel parking lot, or use the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension entrance at 1100 N. Western Ave. to park right behind the garden.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?