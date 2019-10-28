WENATCHEE — The WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center is holding a seminar about apple roots’ defense against pathogens on Wednesday.
Yanmin Zhu, a research molecular biologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will give a presentation called “Dissecting the molecular defense responses in apple roots towards infection from soil borne pathogens.”
It’s part of the Science in Our Valley series, which is an opportunity to meet and ask questions of scientists discussing locally relevant research, according to a Sunday press release.
The event, which is open to the public, is from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the extension center, 1100 N. Western Ave. in Wenatchee.