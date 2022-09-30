DIFFERENCEMAKERS_001_tt

Twa-le Abrahamson-Swan, a Spokane Tribe member and Indigenous rights activist, said better access to preventative care is needed by the state's Indigenous population in order to catch cancers early and improve the risk of survival.

SPOKANE — Twa-le Abrahamson-Swan has seen firsthand how Indigenous and rural communities are at a disadvantage when they need cancer treatment.

“Traveling even a short distance is very hard on the body,” said Abrahamson-Swan, an activist and member of the Spokane Tribe whose mother, Deb Abrahamson, died of cancer in 2021. “They feel nauseous from the treatment and need to have someone else drive them. That deters a lot of people from seeking treatment at all.”

Radiation access map-page-001.jpg


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?