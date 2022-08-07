The dried up River Po suffering from the worst drought in 70 years

Members of the Italian army remove a World War II bomb that was discovered in the dried-up River Po, which has been suffering from the worst drought in 70 years, in Borgo Virgilio, Italy, on Sunday.

 Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo

BORGO VIRGILIO, Italy — Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy's River Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged World War Two bomb.

Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 1,000-pound bomb, which was discovered on July 25 near the northern village of Borgo Virgilio, close to the city of Mantua.



