YAKIMA —A boatload of funds — about $4.8 million — will flow into the Yakima River watershed after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration awarded grants nationwide to improve fish passages and habitat Dec. 14.

The projects will help salmon populations recover by improving fish passages, said David Blodgett III, Technical Services Coordinator for Yakama Nation Fisheries.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

