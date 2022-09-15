YAKIMA — Yakama Nation Tribal Council members possibly could face removal from office in a recall attempt next month.

A recall petition seeks the removal of all 14 tribal council members and two alternates over alleged misappropriation of funds and efforts to shield six council members from suspensions ordered by the tribe's Code of Ethics Board, according to a report in the Yakama Nation Review.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

