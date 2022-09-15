YAKIMA — Yakama Nation Tribal Council members possibly could face removal from office in a recall attempt next month.
A recall petition seeks the removal of all 14 tribal council members and two alternates over alleged misappropriation of funds and efforts to shield six council members from suspensions ordered by the tribe's Code of Ethics Board, according to a report in the Yakama Nation Review.
An audit of Land Enterprise funds found the misuse of funds, according to documents from the tribe's Code of Ethics Board obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
"Yakama Nation Land Enterprise tribal funds were identified as a result of an audit of tribal records to be unauthorized at best and fraudulent at worst," the documents said.
A recall meeting has been scheduled for Oct. 12, where voting tribal members will decide whether council members will be removed, the Nation Review reported.
Yakama leaders didn't immediately respond to an interview request about the recall effort.
The recall effort stems from pay increases, payouts and incentives managers in the tribe's Land Enterprise received during the COVID-19 pandemic while 23 workers in other areas of enterprise divisions faced furloughs or termination, according to Code documents.
Land Enterprise is composed of several divisions such as internet provider Yakama Networks.
Tribal Council members who made up the Roads, Irrigation and Land Committee — Raymond Smartlowit, George Selam, Gerald Lewis, George Meninick Sr., Gene Sutterlict Sr. and Dana Miller — all were accused of failing to impartially investigate the financial perks Land Enterprise management received, the code documents said.
That committee oversees Land Enterprise.
Three whistleblowers were allegedly fired from Yakama Networks, and this led to internet outages across the service area and their firings didn't follow proper procedure, code documents said.
The fired employees oversaw IT services for all divisions of Land Enterprise, including computers, software, servers, security cameras and broadband towers, code documents said.
Not all council members cooperated with the code's investigation, code documents said.
"The investigation was difficult due to noncompliance with Code of Ethics enforcement procedures," code documents said.
The Code of Ethics suspended the six council members for 30 days without pay and placed Meninick, Sutterlict, Miller and Smartlowit on probation until they complied with the investigation, according to code documents.
A recall petition requires 25 signatures to trigger a meeting. The tribe's General Council — which includes five elected officials and all voting tribal members — validated 346 signatures, the Nation Review reported.
A quorum of 250 voting tribal members is needed to start the recall meeting.
