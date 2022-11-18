YAKIMA — The Yakama Nation wants better collaboration between Native American tribes and state and local agencies when permitting green energy projects to protect culturally sensitive areas.

Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman Gerald Lewis explained the tribe's concerns in a Nov. 14 letter to Gov. Jay Inslee.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?