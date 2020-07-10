YAKIMA — The water supply forecast for junior water rights holders in the Yakima Basin is up to 100%.
The Bureau of Reclamation said Thursday that senior water rights holders will continue to receive their full allocations, while junior water rights holders will receive up to 100%, based on the July water forecast, according to a news release.
That's an improvement from the 92% junior rights estimate in June.
"The high elevation snowpack provided enough inflows to fill three of the five Yakima system reservoirs, while also meeting downstream demands," Chuck Garner, Yakima Project river operations supervisor, said in a statement.
The July forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack and reservoir storage as of July 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows.
Junior rights holders are those who claimed a right to use water after May 10, 1905. Their water allotments can be reduced to ensure that senior rights holders get their full allotment.